UK energy regulator fines SSE for mis-selling
April 3, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

UK energy regulator fines SSE for mis-selling

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s energy regulator said it had fined gas and electricity supplier SSE 10.5 million pounds ($15.9 million) for mis-selling, the largest fine it has ever imposed on an energy supplier.

In a strongly worded statement, Ofgem said it had found failures relating to telephone, in-store and doorstep sales “at every stage of the process”, including at the management level.

“The level of fine reflects the seriousness and duration of breaches, the likely substantial harm that they have caused and the likely gain to SSE,” said the regulator on Wednesday.

