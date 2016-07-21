FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SSE loses 50,000 customers in three months to end June
July 21, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

SSE loses 50,000 customers in three months to end June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE said on Thursday it had lost another 50,000 power and gas customers over the three months ending June 30, further reflecting the trend of small suppliers grabbing market share from incumbents.

The energy provider said total household customer numbers fell to 8.16 million at the end of the period from 8.21 million at the end of March.

Reflecting improved profitability for fossil-fuel fired power plants, SSE said power generation from its gas and oil-fired stations nearly doubled to 4.4 terawatt-hours year on year, up from 2.4 TWh in the comparable quarter of last year.

SSE also confirmed its intention to sell up to a third of its 50 percent stake in regional gas distribution business SGN, with a sales process now under way. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
