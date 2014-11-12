FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SSE downgrades full-year earnings outlook amid weak energy prices
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 12, 2014

SSE downgrades full-year earnings outlook amid weak energy prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s second-biggest household energy supplier SSE said it expected full-year earnings per share to come in at the lower end of expectations on the back of weak energy prices.

The utility added however that it expected to pay a higher annual dividend after its interim dividend payment rose 2.3 percent to 26.6 pence per share.

The Scotland-based energy supplier saw an 83 percent decline in operating profit in its wholesale division to 26.7 million pounds, driven by an 86 percent plunge in profit in electricity generation.

The supplier lost 210,000 custiomer accounts in Britain and Ireland over the first half of its financial year and its users consumed significantly less energy in a warmer-than-average period. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Sarah Young)

