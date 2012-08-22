FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-SSE to hike household energy bills by 9 pct
August 22, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-SSE to hike household energy bills by 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - UK energy firm SSE said on Wednesday it will raise household gas and electricity prices by nine percent on average from October 15, blaming regulation and higher energy network costs.

“After this change SSE is committing to cap household energy prices at this level until at least the second half of 2013,” it added.

Last summer SSE pledged to freeze utility bills until October this year following a public backlash against a round of double-digit price hikes at a time of economic hardship.

“Unfortunately, the increases in costs that we have seen since making this pledge can no longer be absorbed and mean that we are unable to keep prices at their current levels beyond this autumn,” SSE Chief Executive Ian Marchant said.

“An increase in our prices has therefore, regrettably, become unavoidable,” he said.

