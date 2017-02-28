(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say price changes
affect pre-payment customers only)
Feb 28 SSE, one of Britain's Big Six
energy suppliers, will raise electricity prices for half of its
pre-payment customers by 3 percent on average from April while
lowering tariffs by an average of 2 percent for the other half,
it said on Tuesday.
The move follows recent gas and electricity price increases
announced by Scottish Power, Innogy-owned Npower, and
EDF Energy, the UK arm of France's EDF.
SSE said its gas customers are in store for a 13 percent
reduction.
It will also cap prices for pre-payment meter customers, in
line with new rules set by UK energy regulator Ofgem.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by Jason Neely)