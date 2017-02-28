(Adds spokeswoman comment)

Feb 28 SSE, one of Britain's Big Six energy suppliers, will raise prices for half of its electricity prepayment customers by 3 percent on average from April while lowering tariffs by an average of 2 percent for the other half, it said on Tuesday.

Differences between meter types used as well as regional price differences explain why some customers face a price rise while others qualify for a cut, a company spokeswoman.

SSE said its prepayment gas customers are in store for a 13 percent reduction.

A cap on prices for prepayment meter customers is being introduced as part of new rules set by UK energy regulator Ofgem.

SSE's move follows recent, although non-prepayment related, gas and electricity price increases announced by Scottish Power, Innogy-owned Npower, and EDF Energy, the UK arm of France's EDF.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)