UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 SSE, one of Britain's Big Six energy suppliers, will raise prices for half of its electricity prepayment customers by 3 percent on average from April while lowering tariffs by an average of 2 percent for the other half, it said on Tuesday.
Differences between meter types used as well as regional price differences explain why some customers face a price rise while others qualify for a cut, a company spokeswoman.
SSE said its prepayment gas customers are in store for a 13 percent reduction.
A cap on prices for prepayment meter customers is being introduced as part of new rules set by UK energy regulator Ofgem.
SSE's move follows recent, although non-prepayment related, gas and electricity price increases announced by Scottish Power, Innogy-owned Npower, and EDF Energy, the UK arm of France's EDF.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.