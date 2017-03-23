LONDON, March 23 British energy supplier SSE said on Thursday it had increased its share in the Dogger Bank offshore wind development to 37.5 percent after it acquiring a stake from former consortium partner Statkraft .

SSE bought a 12.5 percent stake from Statkraft, while Statoil has acquired the other 12.5 percent of Statkraft's share, meaning it also now has 37.5 percent ownership, SSE said. Innogy owns the other 25 percent.

The Dogger Bank offshore wind development is made up of four projects in the North Sea off the east coast of England. The wind farms have a potential generating capacity of 4.8 gigawatts. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Clarke)