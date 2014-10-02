BRIEF-Harri Koponen appointed new CEO of SSH Communications Security Corp

Oct 2 (Reuters) - SSH Communications Security Oyj

* SSH Changes CEO - Harri Koponen new CEO of SSH Communications Security Corp

* Says Koponen will start on Oct. 2

* Says Koponen was most recently CEO of NPTV

* Says SSH’s current CEO and founder Tatu Ylönen continues to work for company full time in role of Chief Innovation Officer

* Says Ylönen has also been nominated as chairman of board of SSH on Oct. 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)