Oct 22 (Reuters) - SSH Communications Security Oyj :

* Says Q3 net sales 3.2 million euros versus 3.1 million euros

* Says Q3 operating loss 0.5 million euros versus loss 0.4 million euros

* Sees 2014 revenue to grow significantly and profitability to improve from 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)