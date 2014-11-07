FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine retailer SSI Group climbs 13 pct at market debut
November 7, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

Philippine retailer SSI Group climbs 13 pct at market debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Shares of Philippine specialty retailer SSI Group Inc gained as much as 13 percent at the company’s market debut on Friday, after it completed the country’s third and largest initial public offering this year worth $166 million.

SSI climbed to 8.49 pesos ($0.1884) per share at market open against its offer price of 7.50 pesos, the high end of the 7.00-7.50 pesos guidance. It later pared its gains to around 7 percent or 8.05 pesos apiece.

SSI Group, which resells 103 international brands such as Hermès, Prada and Gucci and operates convenience stores through the FamilyMart chain, tapped HSBC, Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd, and BPI Capital to manage its public offer.

1 US dollar = 45.0600 Philippine peso Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Stephen Coates

