Swann's SSP prices London float at lower end of revised range -Telegraph

July 9 (Reuters) - SSP Group has priced its London float at 210 pence per share, the bottom of its revised range, giving the owner of Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza a market valuation of just under 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The price range for SSP's IPO-SSPG.L initial public listing had be narrowed twice, with the final refined range being between 210 pence per share to 215 pence per share, the daily said, without naming sources. (bit.ly/1zpIKWK)

The paper had earlier on Tuesday reported that the food and beverage company’s price range had been narrowed to between 210 pence per share and 230 pence per share, from between 200 pence per share and 240 pence per share.

SSP, which is headed by retail veteran Kate Swann, could not immediately be reached for a comment outside of regular business hours in the UK. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore, editing by Louise Heavens)