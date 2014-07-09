FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Swann's SSP prices London float at lower end of revised range -Telegraph
July 9, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Swann's SSP prices London float at lower end of revised range -Telegraph

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds SSP comment, details)

July 9 (Reuters) - SSP Group has priced its London float at 210 pence per share, the bottom of its revised range, giving the owner of Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza a market valuation of just under 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion), the Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

The price range for SSP's IPO-SSPG.L initial public listing was narrowed twice, with the final refined range between 210 to 215 pence per share, the daily said, without naming sources. (bit.ly/1zpIKWK.)

The company is headed by retail veteran Kate Swann.

The paper had earlier on Tuesday reported that the food and beverage company’s price range had been narrowed to between 210 pence per share and 230 pence per share, from between 200 pence per share and 240 pence per share.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment.

SSP operates food and drink outlets in airports and railway stations in 29 countries. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore, editing by Louise Heavens and Cynthia Osterman)

