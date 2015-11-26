FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong air passenger volumes boost SSP Group's profit
November 26, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

Strong air passenger volumes boost SSP Group's profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Food and beverage concessions operator SSP Group Plc reported a 15 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, boosted by a strong growth in air passenger numbers in the UK and Europe, particularly over the summer months.

SSP, which operates food and drink outlets in airports and railway stations, said like-for-like sales rose 3.7 percent at constant exchange rates.

Revenue rose 0.3 percent to 1.83 billion pounds ($2.76 billion) at the company, which operates brands such as Caffe Ritazza and Upper Crust.

Pretax profit rose to 82 million pounds ($123.9 million) for the year ended Sept. 30 from 71.5 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6619 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

