FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EQT to announce listing of food operator SSP next week - sources
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

EQT to announce listing of food operator SSP next week - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity firm EQT is planning to announce a London initial public offering (IPO) of food outlet operator SSP next week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters at the beginning of the year that SSP, which owns brands including Caffe Ritazza and Whistlestop, could be valued at around 2 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) including debt.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are leading the listing, with Lazard advising. EQT declined to comment, while SSP was not immediately available to comment.

$1 = 0.5956 British Pounds Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Pamela Barbaglia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.