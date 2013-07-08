FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SSP names former WH Smith boss Kate Swann as CEO
July 8, 2013

SSP names former WH Smith boss Kate Swann as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Kate Swann, the former chief executive of British books and stationery retailer WH Smith , has been appointed chief executive of SSP, an operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations.

SSP, backed by the EQT private equity group, said on Monday that Swann, who left WH Smith after 10 years as the boss on July 1, would succeed Andrew Lynch as CEO on Sept. 4.

Speculation had been rife in the British retail industry regarding Swann’s next move, with reports linking her with roles at firms including Home Retail, Next and J Sainsbury.

SSP operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts and convenience stores in airports, railway stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations.

The firm operates over 200 brands, including Upper Crust, Starbucks, Burger King and M&S Simply Food.

