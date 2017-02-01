FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nordex buys Danish maker of rotor blade moulds to cut costs
February 1, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 7 months ago

Nordex buys Danish maker of rotor blade moulds to cut costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German wind turbine maker Nordex is buying Denmark's SSP Technology A/S, a maker of moulds needed to produce rotor blades, hoping this will help it lower component costs in a key area of production.

"I am convinced that we will be able to significantly strengthen our innovation ability by integrating the blade experts at SSP," Nordex's Chief Operating Officer Jose Luis Blanco said in a statement.

"Rotor blades are key to lowering the cost of energy."

SSP, which has partnered with Nordex since 2003, employs 70 staff. No purchase price was disclosed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

