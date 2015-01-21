BRIEF-S&T AG increases stake in Networked Energy Services Corp. to 65 pct

Jan 21 (Reuters) - S&T AG :

* Increased its stake in Networked Energy Services Corp. (NES) to 65 percent

* Says company will deliver in Puerto Rico over the next two and a half years, smart meters and smart energy software technology worth about $12 million

* Thus holds from Feb. 1, a controlling interest in NES Corp.

* Still sees FY 2015 sales increase to 465 million euros

* Says after a record Q4 with over 120 million euros revenues, company will achieve projected FY sales of 375 million euros ($434 million), compared to 338 million euros in the previous year