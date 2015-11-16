FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian gold miner Kirkland Lake to buy St Andrew Goldfields
November 16, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 2 years ago

Canadian gold miner Kirkland Lake to buy St Andrew Goldfields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Kirkland Lake Gold Inc has agreed to purchase fellow Canadian gold miner St Andrew Goldfields Ltd to create a multi-asset, Ontario-focused mid-sized gold producer, the two companies said on Monday.

Under the all-share deal, St Andrew shareholders will receive 0.09 of a Kirkland share for each share of St Andrew stock they own - a ratio the companies said was a 25 percent premium to St Andrew’s closing share price on Monday.

The ratio implies a total equity value of around C$178 million ($133.54 million). ($1 = 1.3329 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)

