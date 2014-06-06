BRIEF-S&T acquires stake in Affair OOO

June 6 (Reuters) - S&T AG : * Says substantially expands appliances segment and smart energy portfolio * Says acquisition of stake in Affair OOO * Says consolidated revenues set to rise in 2015 to EUR 440 million * Says price for the acquisition of this 48pct stake in Affair OOO came to EUR

5.87 million * Says maintains its forecast for the year’s consolidated income to rise to EUR

12 million * Says Affair OOO is expected to start in 2015 to increasing by EUR 3 million

of s&t’s consolidated EBITDA * Acquisition’s costs of procurement and integration will initially encumber

consolidated income for 2014 by some EUR 0.8 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage