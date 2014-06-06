FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-S&T acquires stake in Affair OOO
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
June 6, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-S&T acquires stake in Affair OOO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - S&T AG : * Says substantially expands appliances segment and smart energy portfolio * Says acquisition of stake in Affair OOO * Says consolidated revenues set to rise in 2015 to EUR 440 million * Says price for the acquisition of this 48pct stake in Affair OOO came to EUR

5.87 million * Says maintains its forecast for the year’s consolidated income to rise to EUR

12 million * Says Affair OOO is expected to start in 2015 to increasing by EUR 3 million

of s&t’s consolidated EBITDA * Acquisition’s costs of procurement and integration will initially encumber

consolidated income for 2014 by some EUR 0.8 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.