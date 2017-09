Jan 30 (Reuters) - St Dupont SA :

* Reports Q3 net income of 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million) versus 2.3 million euros a year ago

* Q3 sales is 18.3 million euros, down 8.4 pct Source text: bit.ly/1CTWXNL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8850 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)