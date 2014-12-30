FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ST Engineering says ex-chief of marine arm charged with corruption
December 30, 2014 / 3:22 AM / 3 years ago

ST Engineering says ex-chief of marine arm charged with corruption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd said on Tuesday a court has charged a former executive with corruption.

See Leong Teck was president of unit ST Marine from Dec. 1997 to Feb. 2008, the company said in a statement. He was charged at the State Courts of Singapore.

Earlier this month, the court filed bribery and fraud charges against three former executives of ST Engineering, one the Asia’s largest defence and engineering groups. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

