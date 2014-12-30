FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Singapore court charges former ST Engineering exec with bribery
December 30, 2014 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Singapore court charges former ST Engineering exec with bribery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from charge sheet, comments from Hyundai E&C)

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A Singapore court filed bribery charges on Tuesday against a former executive at Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, one of Asia’s largest defence and engineering groups.

See Leong Teck, a former president of the company’s marine unit ST Marine, is the fourth former employees of the company to be charged with corruption this month. He was president of the from Dec. 1997 to Feb. 2008, ST Engineering said in a statement.

See was allegedly involved in bribing agents for Hyundai Engineering and Construction Ltd and Myanma Five Star Line between 2004 and 2007 to win ship repair contracts, according to the charge sheet seen by Reuters.

Asked about the charges, a spokesman for Hyundai Engineering said: “There is no connection with the company and the incidents.”

Myanma Five Star Line, a shipping company based in Yangon, did not respond to Reuters request for comments immediately.

See was president of unit ST Marine from Dec. 1997 to Feb. 2008, the company said in a statement.

Shares in ST Engineering, in which Singapore’s state investor Temasek Holdings is the largest shareholder, inched down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Rujun Shen in SINGAPORE and Joyce Lee in SEOUL; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
