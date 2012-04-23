FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ST-Ericsson delays strategy announcement to later Mon
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 23, 2012 / 7:15 AM / 5 years ago

ST-Ericsson delays strategy announcement to later Mon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Loss-making mobile chip venture ST-Ericsson delayed a scheduled “before market open” strategy announcement on Monday to the afternoon.

The delay was caused by a “technical reason” a spokeswoman said, without elaborating.

The announcement is expected to include site closures and job cuts and could include seeking a partner for application processors.

ST-Ericsson, a 50-50 joint venture of Sweden’s Ericsson and France’s STMicroelectronics, is seen as a “strategic asset” for potential buyers such as Nvidia, Intel and Texas Instruments, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters last month.

In addition to modems, ST-Ericsson’s strength, today’s smartphones use application processors that function in the same manner as a central processing unit (CPU) on a computer, running software and graphics.

ST-Ericsson has lost $2 billion in its three years of operation as revenues from key clients Nokia and Sony Ericsson shrank 70 percent. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.