BRIEF-St. James's Place sees H1 profits dip but funds, cash rise
July 29, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-St. James's Place sees H1 profits dip but funds, cash rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - St. James’s Place Plc

* Interim dividend up 20 percent to 10.72 penceper share

* Says gross inflow of funds under management of £4.4 billion (2014: £3.8 billion)

* Says net inflow of funds under management of £2.7 billion (2014: £2.4 billion)

* Says funds under management of £55.5 billion (2014: £47.6 billion)

* Says partnership numbers at 2,194 - up 2.9% since start of year

* Says underlying ifrs profit before shareholder tax of £72.9 million (2014: £78.3 million)

* Says ifrs net asset value per share 189.3 pence (2014: 178.8 pence)

* Says underlying post tax cash result of £84.9 million (2014: £78.5 million)

* Says interim dividend 10.72 pence per share

* Says eev net asset value per share 683.7 pence (2014: 604.9 pence)

* Says agreement to acquire rowan dartington holdings ltd (a provider of discretionary investment and stockbroking services) with in excess of £1 billion funds under management

* profits have been impacted by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme levy, which has almost trebled from £6.9 million to £20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

