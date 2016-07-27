FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-St. James's Place says H1 operating profit at 284 mln stg
July 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-St. James's Place says H1 operating profit at 284 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - St. James's Place Plc

* Says operating profit at £284.0 million (2015: £265.3 million)

* Says underlying post tax cash result of £94.4 million (2015: £84.9 million)

* Says interim dividend 12.33 pence per share (2015: 10.72 pence per share)

* Says consequently, without being complacent about possible consequences of brexit, proven strength in our business model and ongoing momentum gives us confidence in our ability to deliver continued growth in line with our objectives

* Says we intend to continue to grow dividend in line with underlying performance of business, as previously stated.

* Interim dividend up 15 percent to 12.33 penceper share

* Says group funds under management of £65.6 billion (2015: £55.5 billion)

* Says partnership numbers at 2,320 up 2.5% since start of year

* Says profit before shareholder tax of £60.5 million (2015: £67.0 million)

* Says can report that new fund flows since referendum remain in line with those medium term objectives.

* Says underlying financial performance once again impacted by heightened levy charged by Financial Services Compensation Scheme of 17 million pounds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

