St. James's Place boosts final dividend by 50 pct
#Financials
February 25, 2015 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

St. James's Place boosts final dividend by 50 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - - St. James’s Place plc final div 14.37 pence/share. - St. James’s Place plc total dividend 23.3 pence/share. - St. James’s Place plc resulting in a 50 percent increase in final dividend. - St. James’s Place plc giving a full year dividend of 23.30 pence per share - up 46 percent. - St. James’s Place plc net inflow of funds under management of £5.09 bln (2013: £4.23 bln) - up 20 percent. - St. James’s Place plc funds under management of £52 bln (2013: £44.3 bln). - St. James’s Place plc total number of qualified advisers up 10.3% to 2,835. - St. James’s Place plc total new single investments of £7.8 bln (2013: £6.6 bln) - up 18 percent. - St. James’s Place plc final underlying cash result of £173.8 mln - St. James’s Place plc in future years we expect our dividend payout ratio to be broadly in line with 75 percent of cash result. - St. James’s Place plc to launch new banking service in april, in conjunction with metro bank. - St. James’s Place plc operating profit for 2014, on a European Embedded Value (eev) basis, up 29 percent to 596.4 mln stg vs 462.7 mln stg in 2013. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)

