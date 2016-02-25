FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-St. James's Place says FY funds hit record 58.6 billion pounds
February 25, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-St. James's Place says FY funds hit record 58.6 billion pounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - St. James’s Place Plc

* Total dividend 27.96 pence per share

* Says eev operating profit £660.2 million (2014: £596.4 million)

* Says ifrs profit before shareholder tax £151.3 million (2014: £182.9 million)

* Says underlying post tax cash result £182.1 million (2014: £173.8 million)

* Says group solvency ii free assets of £809.2 million compared with £440.2 million on solvency i basis, giving solvency ratio of 151% (156% before final proposed dividend)

* Says despite continued uncertainty in world stock markets, strong growth across all key areas once again demonstrates resilience of business and delivered another record year of new investments, funds under management and operating performance.

* Final dividend up 20 percent to 17.24 pence per share

* Says eev new business profit £440.7 million (2014: £373.1 million)

* Says eev net asset value per share 737.3 pence (2014: 657.9 pence)

* Says net inflow of funds under management of £5.78 billion (2014: £5.09 billion)

* Says funds under management of £58.6 billion (2014: £52.0 billion) Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
