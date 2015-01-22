FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. James's Place assets hit record 52 bln pounds in 2014
January 22, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

St. James's Place assets hit record 52 bln pounds in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - St. James’s Place Plc reported a 17 percent jump in its funds under management (FuM) to a record 52 billion pounds ($78.7 billion) in 2014, lifted by higher net inflows.

Net new money rose by a fifth last year to 5.1 billion pounds and it added more than 50,000 new clients during the year, the British wealth manager said on Thursday.

It added that despite market uncertainty, it was confident about future growth opportunities in 2015 given business momentum and increasing need for financial advice. ($1 = 0.6608 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)

