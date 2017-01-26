FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
St. James's Place posts record Q4 net inflows of 2.1 bln stg
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 7 months ago

St. James's Place posts record Q4 net inflows of 2.1 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St James's Place said on Thursday total funds under management rose to 75.3 billion pounds in the fourth quarter, boosted by record net inflows across its business and strong investment gains.

The group saw fourth-quarter net inflows of 2.1 billion pounds, up 26 percent in the quarter.

The firm was also helped by strong client retention of 95 percent, and said the number of qualified advisors who provide its face-to-face financial advice rose 10 percent on the year to 3,415. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.