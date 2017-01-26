St. James's Place posts record Q4 net inflows of 2.1 bln stg

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St James's Place said on Thursday total funds under management rose to 75.3 billion pounds in the fourth quarter, boosted by record net inflows across its business and strong investment gains.

The group saw fourth-quarter net inflows of 2.1 billion pounds, up 26 percent in the quarter.

The firm was also helped by strong client retention of 95 percent, and said the number of qualified advisors who provide its face-to-face financial advice rose 10 percent on the year to 3,415. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)