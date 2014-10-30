FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
St. James's Place funds under management rise 17 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

St. James's Place funds under management rise 17 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James’s Place Plc posted a 17 percent rise in funds under management as more affluent clients sought out its services and drove up net inflows.

St James’s Place, which was sold by majority owner Lloyds Banking Group last December, said it was well positioned to meet its medium-term objectives.

Funds under management were 49.1 billion pounds ($78.46 billion), compared with 41.8 billion pounds a year earlier.

St James’s Place posted net inflows of 1.27 billion pounds in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 23 percent on last year.

$1 = 0.6258 British pound Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.