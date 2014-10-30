UPDATE 2-UK reforms give boost to St. James's Place funds under management

(Adds quotes from CEO, analysts)

By Richa Naidu

Oct 30 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James’s Place Plc reported a 17 percent jump in funds under management in the year to Sept. 30 as affluent investors took advantage of reforms that raised the amount they could put into tax-free individual savings accounts (ISAs).

The company’s London-listed stock rose as much as 4 percent in early trading on Thursday, making it one of the biggest percentage gainers on the FTSE-100 index.

Funds under management rose to 49.1 billion pounds ($78.6 billion) after a 50 percent rise in new ISA investments in the third quarter compared with a year earlier.

“It’s a big number and it’s a big jump, simply on the back of putting the ISA limits up,” Chief Executive David Bellamy told Reuters. An ISA is a personal fund that isn’t taxed.

As part of a series of reforms encouraging people to save for retirement, the British government raised the maximum amount an individual can put into such an account to 15,000 pounds from 11,800 pounds on July 1.

St. James’s Place is in a good position to benefit from the change because most of its customers are wealthy Britons whose average pension funds are worth at least 100,000 pounds.

Bellamy said the unexpected boost in ISA investments in the third quarter boded well for the company’s business at the end of the tax year and the start of the new one, when clients typically invest in ISAs.

The company had expected ISA investments to increase by between 15 and 20 percent in the third quarter, he said.

St. James’s Place was controlled by Lloyds Banking Group until last December, when the bank sold the last of its shares to institutional investors.

The company reported net inflows of 1.27 billion pounds in the third quarter, up 23 percent from the same period last year.

“We believe that this set of results is evidence of continuing growth momentum, even given tougher market conditions,” JPMorgan Cazenove analyst Ashik Musaddi wrote in a note, reiterating his “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares in St. James’s Place were up 3 percent at 708.8 pence at 1055 GMT.