St James's Place posts FY profit beat, ups dividend

* FY cash profits up 24 pct year on year to 173.8 mln stg

* Ups final dividend by 50 pct, beats expected 40 pct rise

* Aims to pay out 75 pct of cash profits in future

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St James’s Place posted forecast-beating full-year cash profits on Wednesday, boosted by a rise in assets, underpinning a surprise increase in the firm’s final dividend.

The group, which also provides a range of services through its Partnership network of financial advisors, said profits rose 24 percent year on year to 173.8 million pounds, boosted by a 20 percent increase in net new funds under management to take the total to 52 billion pounds, from 44.3 billion in the prior year.

The jump in profits enabled the company to increase its final dividend by 50 percent from the previous year, to 14.37 pence, more than the 40 percent increase it had flagged to the market.

“This gives a full year payout of 70 percent of the underlying cash and in future years we expect our dividend payout ratio to be broadly in line with 75 percent of the cash result,” Chief Executive David Bellamy said in a statement.

St James’s Place has benefited from government reforms allowing individuals to save more tax-free, at a time of low-interest rates that discourage savers from leaving money in bank accounts or other money market instruments. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)