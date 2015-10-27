FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-St James's Place Q3 net inflows rise 17 pct to record $2.3 bln
October 27, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typographical error in first paragraph)

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Net inflows at British wealth manager St James’s Place rose 17 percent in the third quarter to a record 1.48 billion pounds ($2.27 billion), bringing funds under management to 54.5 billion pounds, it said on Tuesday.

The company, which offers an upmarket investment management service for wealthy savers and outsources the running of a range of funds to external managers, said nine-month net inflows rose 12 percent to 4.15 billion pounds.

The quarterly net inflows and funds under management data slightly beat estimates in a company-supplied consensus forecast.

“Despite the volatility across global stock markets during the third quarter of 2015, our business sustained strong growth momentum,” chief executive David Bellamy said. ($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

