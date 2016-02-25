FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St James's Place profit beat forecasts; funds at record
February 25, 2016 / 8:17 AM / 2 years ago

St James's Place profit beat forecasts; funds at record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St James’s Place posted a forecast beating full-year operating profit on Thursday, bucking weak markets to profit from increased demand for its face-to-face advice.

The firm, which provides a range of investment, banking and insurance services to around 500,000 UK clients, as well as others in Asia, has been a beneficiary of changes to Britain’s pensions rules over the last year that have allowed savers to invest more freely.

That underpinned a 10.7 percent year-on-year rise in operating profit on an embedded value basis to 660.2 million pounds from 596.4 million pounds, beating a company supplied consensus forecast for 553.4 million pounds.

Embedded value, a key measure of the firm’s profitability, gives a net present value for the expected future cashflow of the company. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

