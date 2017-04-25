St. James's Place says Q1 net inflows 2 bln stg

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St. James's Place plc said on Tuesday that it had taken in 2 billion pounds ($2.56 billion)in net new money during the first quarter, boosted by demand for its pension and savings products.

The gains took total group funds under management to 79.8 billion pounds at the end of March, from 62 billion pounds a year earlier, and were underpinned by strong retention of clients funds, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7815 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)