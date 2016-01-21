FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-St. James's Place says Q4 net inflows 1.63 bln stg
January 21, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-St. James's Place says Q4 net inflows 1.63 bln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - St. James’s Place Plc

* Says gross inflow of funds at 2.52 billion pounds, up 20 percent in the fourth quarter.

* Says including Rowan Dartington, group funds under management would total 59.8 billion pounds.

* Says Partnership numbers of 2,264 up 6.2 percent.

* Says total advisers of 3,113 up 9.8 percent.

* CEO says “We’ve achieved strong growth across all of key aspects of business and are well placed for 2016 and beyond.”

* Says continued strong retention of client funds of around 95 percent.

* Says net inflow of funds of 1.63 billion pounds (2014: £1.39 billion) was up 17 percent in the quarter and 14 percent for year at 5.78 billion pounds (2014: £5.09 billion).

* Says funds under management of 58.6 billion pounds (2014: £52.0 billion) up 13 percent for year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
