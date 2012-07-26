UPDATE 1-St James's Place sales outpace tough market

* Total new business on an APE basis 353.9 million stg

* Net inflow of funds 1.51 billion stg

* Group operating profit 167.8 million

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Upmarket British wealth manager St James’s Place posted sales during the first half year that outpaced analyst forecast and its chief executive said he expected to deliver further growth for the rest of the year.

In an earnings statement for the half year to June 30, the company said its most closely watched measure of sales, which combines regular and single premiums, was 353.9 million pounds, up from 335.6 million a year earlier.

Many analysts had expected to see business slip on account of reluctant clients fearful of weak markets as economic uncertainty surrounding Europe’s debt crisis continues.

Oriel Securities had predicted first half sales to drop nearly 6 percent to 315.8 million pounds.

St James’s Place did see a drop in the net inflow of funds under management to 1.5 billion pounds, down from 1.65 billion in 2011. Funds under management stand at 30.9 billion pounds, an 8 percent increase.

“Despite the continued concerns surrounding Europe, we have a predictability about our new business flows and remain positive about our ability to deliver further growth for the remainder of the year,” Chief Executive David Bellamy said.