St Jude Medical posts better-than-expected profit

April 18 (Reuters) - St Jude Medical Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but demand for its heart rhythm devices remained sluggish.

First-quarter net earnings were $212 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with $233 million, or 71 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, earnings were 86 cents per share, 3 cents above Wall Street’s expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total sales rose to $1.395 billion in the latest quarter from $1.376 billion a year before, but sales of implantable heart defibrillators slipped.