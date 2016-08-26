FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Jude says report by short sellers 'false and misleading'
August 26, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

St. Jude says report by short sellers 'false and misleading'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Medical device manufacturer St. Jude Medical Inc said on Friday that a report by short-selling firm Muddy Waters and a cyber-security researcher alleging its heart devices were riddled with bugs was "false and misleading."

The report, which caused St Jude shares to decline after its release on Thursday, alleged there were significant security bugs in the company's Merlin@home device for monitoring implanted heart devices.

Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

