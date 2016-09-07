FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
St. Jude sues Muddy Waters, MedSec over heart device allegations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

St. Jude sues Muddy Waters, MedSec over heart device allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 7 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc said on Wednesday it had filed a lawsuit against short-seller Muddy Waters and cyber security firm MedSec Holdings Ltd alleging they intentionally disseminated false and misleading information in order to lower the value of St. Jude's stock and profit as a result.

St. Jude's shares fell sharply on Aug. 25 after Muddy Waters and MedSec said they had found significant security bugs in the company's Merlin@home implanted heart monitoring device.

University of Michigan researchers said last week their own experiments had undermined allegations of security flaws in St. Jude's pacemakers and other implantable medical devices.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Muddy Waters and MedSec were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.