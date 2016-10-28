Oct 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Friday it approved St. Jude Medical Inc's device
to reduce the risk of a second stroke in some patients who have
already had a stroke.
The device, called the Amplatzer PFO Occluder, reduces the
risk of stroke in patients whose previous stroke is believed to
have been caused by a blood clot that passed through a small
hole in the heart to the brain.
The device offers a non-surgical method for doctors to close
the hole in the heart, known as a patent foramen ovale, the FDA
said. About 25 percent to 30 percent of Americans have a PFO
that typically does not cause problems and does not require
treatment, the FDA said.
"As the device labeling clearly states, patients need to be
evaluated carefully by a neurologist and cardiologist to rule
out other known causes of stroke and help ensure that PFO
closure with the device is likely to assist in reducing the risk
of a recurrent stroke," said Dr. Bram Zuckerman, director of
cardiovascular devices in the FDA's devices division.
The device is inserted through a catheter placed in a leg
vein and snaked to the heart. It is implanted to close the hole.
Possible adverse events include injury to the heart, blood clots
in the heart, leg or lung, rapid heart rate and stroke.
