CORRECTED-FDA says manufacturing issues at St. Jude plant resolved

(Corrects second paragraph to remove reference to “Riata” leads)

July 2 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified the company that issues regarding its Sylmar, California-based manufacturing plant have been resolved.

The FDA last year had warned St. Jude of serious violations at the plant where the Durata leads implantable defibrillators are made. Violations included a failure to validate testing methods. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)