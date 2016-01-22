FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FDA issues Class I recall on St. Jude's defibrillator leads
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
January 22, 2016 / 11:43 PM / 2 years ago

FDA issues Class I recall on St. Jude's defibrillator leads

Rosmi Shaji

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a Class I recall on faulty parts of its devices implanted into patients to control irregular heartbeats.

The devices, Optisure dual coil defibrillation leads, are connected to Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators or ICDs, which monitor patients with abnormal heartbeats and then delivers an electric current to restore it to normal levels.

In patients with serious heartbeat variations, a failure in the device could result in cardiac arrest.

A Class 1 recall is the strictest form of recall issued by the health regulator, in situations where the use of faulty devices may cause serious injury or death.

St. Jude said it had advised physicians to monitor the patients who were implanted with the 447 Optisure leads that are the subject of the recall.

The device maker said it has not received any reports of compromised performance of the impacted Optisure leads.

The company said a technique used to remove excess medical adhesive around the shock coil may have damaged the insulation surrounding the Optisure leads.

As a result, the lead may not be able to deliver the required current needed to restore heartbeat, the company said.

Of the 447 damaged Optisure leads, 278 were distributed in the United States, the company said in a statement.

The company’s shares closed at $54.77 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.