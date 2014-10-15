FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St.Jude Medical adjusted profit rises
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

St.Jude Medical adjusted profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc reported a lower quarterly profit, as it took a $39 million charge related to impairment and restructuring, despite a rise in sales of its devices to treat abnormal heart rhythms.

Net profit fell to $238 million, or 82 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 27 from $262 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned $281 million, or 97 cents per share.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $1.37 billion.

Sales of implantable cardioverter defibrillators and pacemakers, St. Jude’s biggest product category, rose 1 percent to $688 million. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
