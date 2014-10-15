UPDATE 2-St. Jude Medical lowers forecast; shares fall

(Adds CFO, analyst comment, full-year forecast; updates shares)

By Bill Berkrot

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Heart device maker St. Jude Medical Inc on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, citing soft international sales and unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and its shares fell nearly 4 percent.

The maker of pacemakers, implantable defibrillators, replacement heart valves and neurological products said it expects fourth-quarter adjusted profit of $1.02 to $1.04 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion to $1.47 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $3.97 to $3.99 per share and revenue of $5.57 billion to $5.65 billion versus its prior forecast of $3.96 to $4.01 per share and $5.60 billion to $5.76 billion.

Chief Financial Officer Don Zurbay said strengthening of the dollar in September against the euro and the yen, and anticipation that that would continue, was half the reason for taking down its forecast.

“The other half was market weakness outside the U.S.,” Zurbay said in a telephone interview. “Because of that, we decided to take a cautious approach and bring down Q4 to reflect the same dynamic recurring in the fourth quarter.”

St. Jude said 51 percent of sales came from international markets. A stronger dollar hurts overseas sales.

International sales grew 2 percent to $706 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 27, said the company, which competes with Medtronic Inc and Boston Scientific Inc.

International sales of devices to treat abnormal heart rhythms dipped 2 percent, offsetting 3 percent growth in U.S. sales of pacemakers and implantable defibrillators.

“Sales growth in our international markets was slower than expected,” Chief Executive Officer Daniel Starks said.

One bright spot was sales of products to treat atrial fibrillation, which rose 8 percent from the year-ago quarter to $253 million, fueled by 12 percent growth outside the United States.

Total sales increased 3 percent to $1.37 billion, just below the $1.38 billion analysts expected.

Third-quarter results were hurt in part by a suspension of sales of the Portico heart valve replacement system while the company investigated a potential problem with part of the valve. The company determined a redesign was not necessary and Portico sales will resume in the current quarter.

“The resumption of Portico implants is encouraging,” Sanford Bernstein analyst Derrick Sung said in a research note. However, he added, “the ability for St. Jude to accelerate top-line growth to the mid-to-high single digits has now come into question.”

Excluding items, the company earned $281 million, or 97 cents per share, edging past analysts’ estimates by 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

St. Jude shares were down $2.39, or just under 4 percent, at $57.52 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and James Dalgleish)