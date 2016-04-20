CORRECTED-Medical device maker St. Jude reports 7.6 pct rise in revenue

(Corrects fourth paragraph to say sales rose from $1.35 billion, not $1.25 billion)

April 20 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc reported a 7.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in its heart failure and neuromodulation businesses.

For the first quarter ended April 2, earnings attributable to the company fell to $95 million, or 33 cents per share, from $262 million, or 91 cents per share a year earlier.

In the quarter, the company recognized net after-tax charges of $164 million, or $0.57 per share, primarily related to acquisition-related costs and restructuring activities.

The company’s total sales rose to $1.45 billion from $1.35 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)