FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Medical device maker St. Jude reports 7.6 pct rise in revenue
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Medical device maker St. Jude reports 7.6 pct rise in revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects fourth paragraph to say sales rose from $1.35 billion, not $1.25 billion)

April 20 (Reuters) - St. Jude Medical Inc reported a 7.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in its heart failure and neuromodulation businesses.

For the first quarter ended April 2, earnings attributable to the company fell to $95 million, or 33 cents per share, from $262 million, or 91 cents per share a year earlier.

In the quarter, the company recognized net after-tax charges of $164 million, or $0.57 per share, primarily related to acquisition-related costs and restructuring activities.

The company’s total sales rose to $1.45 billion from $1.35 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.