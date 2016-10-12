FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Foxconn unit in advanced talks to buy stake in S&T
#Computer Hardware
October 12, 2016 / 11:35 AM / 10 months ago

Foxconn unit in advanced talks to buy stake in S&T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Austrian IT group S&T AG said Taiwan's Ennoconn, an arm of the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn, is in advanced talks to take a near 30 percent stake.

S&T said in a statement on Wednesday that it will issue new shares that will be bought by Ennoconn, amounting to a 10 percent stake and Ennoconn will buy more shares from S&T's major shareholders to raise its stake to nearly 30 percent.

S&T said it plans to use the capital from the Ennoconn deal to buy a 29.9 percent stake in German embedded computer technology provider Kontron.

Kontron shares jumped 9 percent, while S&T shares fell sharply in heavy afternoon trade. (Reporting by Sylwia Lasek in Gdynia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
