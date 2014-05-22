FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Stabilus says IPO priced at 21.50 euros a share
#Intel
May 22, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Stabilus says IPO priced at 21.50 euros a share

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Price is in the middle of 19-25 euro range

* IPO to yield 260 mln euros

* Stabilus market debut set for May 23 (Rewrites, adds confirmation, background)

FRANKFURT, May 22 (Reuters) - The shares of German automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus SA will be priced at 21.50 euros each - the middle of a previously estimated price range of 19-25 euros - when they make their market debut on May 23, the company said late on Thursday.

Stabilus, whose gas springs and hydraulic dampers are used to determine how fast a trunk lid opens or individually adjust the height of swivel chairs, is planning to use the proceeds of roughly 260 million euros ($355.07 million) to pay down debt.

The company is joining a swathe of others tapping equity markets as an economic recovery lifts investor confidence and stock markets. Global initial public offerings almost doubled in value in the first quarter of 2014.

Germany has so far seen little activity. Stabilus’ market debut will be the second in the country this year after the 180 million euro float of 3D printer maker SLM Solutions earlier this month.

At the issue price, Stabilus will have a market capitalisation of about 445.6 million euros. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) ($1 = 0.7323 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Harro ten Wolde. Editing by Andre Grenon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
