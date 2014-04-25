FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Automotive supplier Stabilus plans 2014 IPO
April 25, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Automotive supplier Stabilus plans 2014 IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - German automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus GmbH is planning a flotation in 2014, it said in a statement on Friday.

As part of the initial public offering, current private equity owner Triton will place shares and Stabilus will also place new shares from a capital increase of 65 million euros ($90 million).

The company, headquartered in the town of Koblenz, develops and produces electromechanical drives, gas springs and dampers. It employs around 4,000 people. ($1 = 0.7236 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)

