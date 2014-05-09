FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Automotive supplier Stabilus offers shares in 19-25 euro range
May 9, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Automotive supplier Stabilus offers shares in 19-25 euro range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects IPO volume to 292 million euros from 292 euros)

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - German automotive and industrial supplier Stabilus is planning to sell shares worth up to 292 million euros ($401 million) in its market debut on May 23, offering its shares in a price range of 19 to 25 euros.

The maker of gas springs and hydraulic dampers said in the IPO prospectus published on Friday that it plans to sell new shares from a capital increase worth 65 million euros, while shares worth 227 million euros will be offered by private equity owner Triton.

The offer period will run from May 12 to May 22. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

